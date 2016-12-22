12-22-16 WRJN News-530am
Mt Pleasant Plan Commission rejects Senior Campus at Campbell Woods approvals; Pleasant Prairie PD investigating Sheridan Rd business holdup; November jobless numbers show slight improvement for Racine and Kenosha.
Unemployment Rates In Area Municipalities Down From Year Ago, Racine Co. Brd. Votes To Sell County Nursing Home, Snow Plowing Issues Aired At Burlington Council Meeting
Racine aldermen reject Annex rent stability for non-profits in 2017; Kenosha’s Shalom Center getting $$ offers including challenge match toward homeless shelter; DT Burlington snow removal tonight into Thursday.
on the need for the Democrats to get their act together and the approach of “long-term” greed while practicing integrity in one’s approach to business and personal relationships.
on Blankfest 10.5 tomorrow night and why he’ll be getting a new tattoo there.
on Hanukkah, Christmas, Easter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Cory Mason and the Menominie Cop.
WRJN’s Award Winning News Director Tom Karkow reviews the 90 Year history of the radio station.
on the coming holidays, winter activities in Kenosha and the what the New Year holds in store for Kenosha County.
|Tuesday
|+70°
|+55°
|Wednesday
|+73°
|+54°
|Thursday
|+66°
|+53°
|Friday
|+71°
|+56°
|Saturday
|+72°
|+57°
|Sunday
|+68°
|+56°