On Air Now
Mike Clemens

Mornings: 5:30a - 9:00a

wrjn-mike-clemens-headshot-2015
Next
Glenn Klein
Glenn Klein
Untitled-1 WRJN, Your Radio Friend: Serving Our Community for 90 Years!

Sign Up for the WRJN Club

Local News
12-22-16 WRJN News-530am
Posted December 22, 2016

Mt Pleasant Plan Commission rejects Senior Campus at Campbell Woods approvals; Pleasant Prairie PD investigating Sheridan Rd business holdup; November jobless numbers show slight improvement for Racine and Kenosha.

12-21-16 WRJN News-405pm
Posted December 21, 2016

Unemployment Rates In Area Municipalities Down From Year Ago, Racine Co. Brd. Votes To Sell County Nursing Home, Snow Plowing Issues Aired At Burlington Council Meeting

12-21-16 WRJN News-1030am
Posted December 21, 2016

Racine aldermen reject Annex rent stability for non-profits in 2017; Kenosha’s Shalom Center getting $$ offers including challenge match toward homeless shelter; DT Burlington snow removal tonight into Thursday.

Community Calendar

  1. Holiday Train

    December 26 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

  2. Not So Frosty Fest

    December 28 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

  3. Grassroots Open Mic & Artist Showcase

    December 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

  4. Not So Frosty Fest

    December 29 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

View All Events

Community Conversations
Community Conversations
Archives
Ron Purtee, Comedian
Posted December 21, 2016

on Blankfest 10.5 tomorrow night and why he’ll be getting a new tattoo there.

90 Years of WRJN!
Posted December 21, 2016

WRJN’s Award Winning News Director Tom Karkow reviews the 90 Year history of the radio station.

RSS National News
RSS Sport News
  • No bail for gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, charged with child porn crimes December 22, 2016
    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Michigan doctor who worked for USA Gymnastics will remain jailed on child pornography charges after an FBI agent said at least 37,000 images and videos were discovered at Larry Nassar's home. Federal Magistrate Ray Kent said Dr. Nassar poses the "worst" kind of danger to the community. Nassar's lawyer had […]
  • Manning's 2 TDs, Beckham one-hander lead Giants past Lions December 22, 2016
    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Defense wins championships, and right now the New York Giants are convincing many that they might be the NFL's best. Forget that they are ranked in the middle of the league. In the past two games, Steve Spagnuolo's group has limited division leaders Dallas and Detroit to a total of 13 […]
  • Browns' Joe Thomas takes credit for helping 'spice up' the Pro Bowl December 22, 2016
    BEREA, Ohio -- A 3-point shooting contest. Perhaps a long-drive competition. Or maybe even bowling on the beach. Those are just some of the ideas that the guy who knows the Pro Bowl better than anyone suggested as a way to enliven the NFL's postseason get-together of stars. "I said people would tune in and […]
  • Joe Mixon told police he punched woman as a reaction to hard hit December 22, 2016
    Oklahoma?running back Joe Mixon told police in 2014 that "it felt like a dude hit me" when Amelia Molitor slapped him, and that he punched her as a reaction, according to a video The Oklahoman obtained of his interview with police three days after the incident inside a sandwich shop near campus. In the video, […]
RSS Entertainment News
WRJN Music Now

WRJN Weather

Facebook

WRJN Your Radio Friend